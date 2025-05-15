San Jose homicide arrest

article

A San Jose man was arrested this week in connection to a homicide that happened on Sunday.

San Jose's 9th homicide of the year

What we know:

The San Jose Police Department on Thursday said Eugene Pickett, 28, was arrested on Monday.

One day earlier, police said Pickett was the person behind the assault of a man in the 100 block of Tully Road. Officers responded to that location on the report of a bleeding unconscious person outside a business. Arriving officers noticed the victim had visible signs of being assaulted. The victim was taken to a hospital. At the time, his injuries were thought to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators determined the victim had been robbed and beaten. Once officers determined Pickett as the suspect, they obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Pickett was arrested the next day in San Jose. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for a number of crimes, including assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, and elder abuse.

The next day, SJPD was notified the victim died from his injuries. Police said homicide detectives obtained a new arrest warrant for Pickett, which was served at the jail he was already at.

This is San Jose's 9th homicide of 2025.

What we don't know:

Officials said the motive in this homicide remains under investigation.