San Jose homicide arrest

By
Published  May 15, 2025 6:33pm PDT
San Jose
KTVU FOX 2
Eugene Pickett, 28, of San Jose has been arrested in connection to a San Jose homicide. 

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A San Jose man was arrested this week in connection to a homicide that happened on Sunday. 

San Jose's 9th homicide of the year 

What we know:

The San Jose Police Department on Thursday said Eugene Pickett, 28, was arrested on Monday. 

One day earlier, police said Pickett was the person behind the assault of a man in the 100 block of Tully Road. Officers responded to that location on the report of a bleeding unconscious person outside a business. Arriving officers noticed the victim had visible signs of being assaulted. The victim was taken to a hospital. At the time, his injuries were thought to be non-life-threatening. 

Investigators determined the victim had been robbed and beaten. Once officers determined Pickett as the suspect, they obtained a warrant for his arrest. 

Pickett was arrested the next day in San Jose. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for a number of crimes, including assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, and elder abuse. 

The next day, SJPD was notified the victim died from his injuries. Police said homicide detectives obtained a new arrest warrant for Pickett, which was served at the jail he was already at. 

This is San Jose's 9th homicide of 2025. 

What we don't know:

Officials said the motive in this homicide remains under investigation. 

