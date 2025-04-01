San Jose police investigating 6th homicide of the year

article

Police in San Jose are investigating a man's death after a shooting during overnight hours on Tuesday.

What we know:

Officers responded to a home on the 90 block of Sunset Court just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday on the report of a person shot. There, they found the victim who had been shot at least once.

Emergency medical responders tried to revive the man, who was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The San Jose Police Department said the unidentified suspect fled the area before police arrived. Police did not have any further suspect information to share.

The homicide investigation is ongoing. There is no known motive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear at this time.

The victim's identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office once they have confirmation and have notified next of kin.

Officials with the police department said this was the 6th homicide in the city for 2025.