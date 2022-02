A deadly house fire in San Jose is under investigation.

Firefighters say that a person has died after being removed from a burning home on Debra Way, west of the San Tomas Expressway, on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim, who was found inside the home, died at a hospital.

Crews have not yet determined what caused the fire.

