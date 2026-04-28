San Jose housing advocates protest encampment sweep at 'The Jungle'

The Brief San Jose’s cleanup of an unhoused encampment, known as "The Jungle," is entering its third week. The city said it has already housed 56% of those who accepted offers of help. Advocates for the unhoused took their concerns to city hall, saying the city did not reach everybody on site and some vulnerable residents are being left behind.



Advocates for the unhoused gathered at San Jose City Hall on Tuesday to protest the city’s ongoing sweep of a massive encampment, alleging that several vulnerable residents are being left behind despite promises of relocation.

The group delivered a formal petition to the city’s Housing Department on behalf of unhoused residents of "Coyote Meadows," a site near Story and Senter roads along Coyote Creek.

While the city refers to the area as Coyote Meadows, it is more commonly known as "The Jungle," one of the city's oldest and currently its largest unhoused encampment.

Unhoused allegedly excluded from interim sites

Dig deeper:

The protest centers on the city's "by-name" list, which grants priority placement in interim housing sites.

City officials said they spent nearly two months conducting outreach in multiple languages before the cleanup began two weeks ago, identifying approximately 125 people who requested housing assistance.

However, advocates argue the outreach missed some residents.

What they're saying:

Shaunn Cartwright, of the Unhoused Response Group, said many long-term residents were either overlooked or incorrectly labeled as newcomers.

The city closed the priority placement list before the official beginning of the sweep on April 15th, 2026.

"There are a lot of people who have lived here for a very long time who have been excluded from the list," Cartwright said. "And they are trying to say, ‘Oh, they are new people.’ They are not new people."

Medical vulnerability and ADA petitions

Long waits:

Among those waiting for help is Art Enriquez, an unhoused resident who remains at the creek despite undergoing heart surgery last year.

Enriquez said he has been on a waiting list for two years, only to be told repeatedly that housing is "two more weeks" away.

"I shouldn't be out here like this," Enriquez said. "I had heart surgery back in June. I should be placed inside."

In response to his situation, advocates have filed a petition through the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) process to expedite Enriquez’s relocation, citing his medical fragility as a primary concern.

Advocates say they have not yet received a reply to what is officially called a "reasonable accommodation request."

San Jose Housing Department responds to criticism

The other side:

The San Jose Housing Department defended its efforts, noting that they partnered with two outside organizations to ensure comprehensive coverage of the area in multiple languages.

Sarah Fields, deputy director of the department, said while she cannot guarantee every individual was reached, the city remains committed to helping those who were at Coyote Meadows before the cleanup began.

"I am confident that that was the effort and, if anyone emerges and says for some reason I was not engaged, we will work with them," Fields said. "That is our commitment."

Coyote Meadows encampment cleanup

Timeline:

City officials provided an update Tuesday, stating that more than 55% of those who signed up for the priority list have already been placed in interim housing.

The city expects to complete the cleanup of The Jungle and provide temporary housing for all residents on the list by the end of next month.