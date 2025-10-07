San Jose human trafficking operation foiled by SJPD

article

The Brief A human trafficking operation was discovered at Caravelle Inn in San Jose, according to SJPD. Three people were arrested on charges that included pimping and conspiracy. Six victims were found at the inn.



Three people have been arrested in connection with an alleged illicit sex trafficking operation at the Caravelle Inn on North First Street, the San Jose Police Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

SJPD says a months-long investigation by its Human Trafficking Task Force revealed an "elaborate sex trafficking operation" was underway at the inn. The operation involved hotel staff as well as survivors who were being housed at the hotel on a "long-term basis", the department said.

Police say detectives executed a search warrant at the inn on Oct. 1, and they found six survivors. Community Solutions victim advocates were on hand to provide resources.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Cong Tien Nguyen

Two adult suspects were cited and released for solicitation, SJPD says. Police also found $30,000 in cash.

Later, three more suspects that SJPD says were responsible for the operation were arrested: Cong Tien Nguyen, 62, Qi Hong, 45, and Rizaldy Mariano, 50, all of San Jose. The three were booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges of pimping, pandering and conspiracy.

Local leaders react

What they're saying:

"As San José prepares to step onto the world stage, we’re putting safety first — for residents and visitors alike," said San José Mayor Matt Mahan. "Large bustling crowds and activity can become a magnet for bad actors, so we’re acting early to stop human traffickers and send a clear message that we will not allow exploitation in San Jose. I want to thank our Police Department for making sure San José is the safest big city in the nation — not just for the big events ahead, but for our neighbors every single day."

"Human trafficking is a deplorable act that will not be tolerated in this city," said San José City Manager Jennifer Maguire. "I commend the San José Police Department for their commitment to keeping our community safe, and for their preparation to ensure a welcoming and secure environment as our city prepares to host visitors from around the world for the upcoming major sports events."