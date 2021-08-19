San Jose leaders concerned about rising deadly traffic accidents

Hours after a man died in a hit-and-run traffic collision, San Jose city leaders and police were poised to discuss the rise in deadly statistics.

San Jose police and San Jose City Council Member Maya Esparza plan to discuss the several traffic deaths near the intersection of Monterey Road and Curtner Avenue and Tully Road.

The pedestrian died of his injuries on Aug. 18 following the collision two weeks earlier, San Jose police announced Thursday.

Police say he was walking across northbound lanes of Monterey Road, outside of a marked crosswalk, when he was struck by a silver 2006 Chevrolet Trail Blazer.

Roberto Figueroa. Photo: SJPD.

The driver of the Trail Blazer fled the scene. Police later identified the driver of the vehicle as Roberto Figueroa, and he was arrested for felony hit and run.

This is the 39th fatal collision and the 40th victim of 2021. This is the 16th pedestrian death so far this year.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Bowen #4461 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4654.