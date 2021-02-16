San Jose looks to house homeless residents along Guadalupe River in tiny homes

Almost tucked out of sight in Downtown San Jose is a three-mile stretch of the Guadalupe River Park that nearly become a city of its own.

Unhoused residents who live in tents, vehicles, and shanties – sharing this space with debris, trash, and waste, fear they’ll be forced to leave.



"We always worry about whether or not we’re going to have to be swept [out by the city). And it’s a constant concern," said Steve Richenberg, who lives along Guadalupe River Park.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo is proposing the city establish a fourth tiny home site on an overflow parking lot currently used by the police department.



"We’ve got an opportunity to build a community for our unhoused residents," the mayor said.



The area would house up to 80 residents at a cost of $100,000 per unit, as opposed to the market-driven $700,000 per unit for new developments.

"And within this community, to be able to form a core of stewards. Folks who will wake up every morning to help to beautify, repair, and to clean the park," the Liccardo said.



He explained to KTVU that Guadalupe River Park has gone from an attraction to an eyesore over the course of two decades. That is partially due to an increase in homelessness fueled by COVID.



"The people on the streets are not being tended to; not like they used to. Because all of us that run organizations the work with the unhoused, very few of us out here because of COVID" said Scott Wagers, pastor of CHAM Deliverance Ministry.



A visitor's center was damaged by a fire that was allegedly started by homeless squatters on Monday. Some environmentalists have said such damage can extend to wildlife.



"They should have been asking for help 28 years ago and they never did. And now it’s spiraled out of control," said Roger Castillo, of the Salmon & Steelhead Restoration Group.



Under the mayor's proposal, residents at the tiny home site would help with cleaning and caring for the park.



San Jose State University sociologist Dr. Scott Myers-Lipton said pay for such work should come prior to any required training the city might impose on the new residents.



"You can’t ask them to have the modules [tiny homes] and take care of it and not get paid. They should be paid," he said.



Questions remain about what to do with those unwilling to leave their current dwellings and move into one provided by the city. But some of the unhoused say any small step in the right direction is better than living in the bowls of the city.