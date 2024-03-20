San Jose man hid camera in coffee shop bathroom: police

article

A San Jose man was arrested on suspicion of planting a camera inside the bathroom of a coffee shop that recorded dozens of people using the facilities, according to authorities.

"These videos are extremely graphic and contain multiple juvenile victims, fully exposed," the department said in a statement.

The investigation began when San Jose police responded to a report on Jan. 31 of a camera being found inside the restroom of a coffee shop in the 600 block of Coleman Avenue.

The camera was hidden under the restroom sink facing the toilet, police said Wednesday.

The police department's Sexual Assault Investigations Unit found that there were 91 victims, ranging in age from four to 85 years old, seen on camera using the restroom. The footage obtained was recorded on Jan. 30 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

During the course of the investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 35-year-old Louie Juarez. He was arrested on Friday.

Officers also served a search warrant at his home where officials said they found 20 firearms, including an assault rifle, high-capacity magazines, and other microcameras.

Juarez was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for possession of child pornography, installment of a hidden surveillance camera with audio, and possession of an assault rifle.