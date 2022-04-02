San Jose man fatally shot on Aborn Road Saturday morning

article

A man was fatally shot in San Jose Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers received a call of a person down near the 1900 block of Aborn Road around 7:16 a.m. Saturday morning, police said in the release.

They found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

SEE ALSO: Rally held for man shot by police at taqueria in San Jose, activists demand accountability

Police are still investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident. They have not identified the suspect, officials said.

The Santa Clara County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the deceased victim after confirming his identity and notifying next of kin, police said in the release.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant White #4104 or Detective Reckas #3440 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide unit at 408-277-5283.



