Rally held for man shot by police at taqueria in San Jose, activists demand accountability

Dozens of people rallied in front of San Jose City Hall Friday evening after police shot and wounded a man inside La Victoria taqueria last week.

There was frustration and anger. They demanded accountability for the police shooting of a man at the busy restaurant.

They said they're thankful K'aun Green survived the police shooting.

Now, they're demanding change.

Supporters said surveillance video showed the 20-year-old helping to deescalate a fight that broke out inside the restaurant by taking a gun away from someone else.

Green is seen backing out through the front door.

Then cell phone video outside showed him being shot four times by an officer.

"We are here to show we are angry. We are not going to stand for this. We will keep coming out here until the family gets justice," said rally organizer Nancy Robles.

Green's attorney said he's recovering from his injuries and has been moved to a rehabilitation facility and that Green and his family may speak about what happened next week.

"They came ready to shoot right away. They are always so suspicious that everybody is going to hurt them," supporter Laurie Valdez said she empathizes with Green. Her husband Antonio Lopez was shot and killed by San Jose State campus police seven years ago.

She said law enforcement needs to use time and space when responding to calls in order to prevent police shootings.

"Give it time. Give it space. Don't get so close up. Evaluate the situation," said Valdez, "I'm just glad he survived, but nobody should have to go through that."

Supporters wanted the name of the officer who shot Green released and reparations for Green and his family.

Organizers said events such as this rally are important in the push for change.

"We see progress. It takes time. It doesn't always look linear. But I have hope and optimism. The people out here give me hope and optimism," said Jahmal Williams.

Police did say they plan to release the officer's name and body-camera video at a later date.

A department spokesman declined to comment on the rally.