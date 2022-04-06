San Jose man sentenced for dealing fentanyl-laced pills that led to one death

article

A Seaside man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for distributing fentanyl alleged to have caused two people to overdose, killing one, the Department of Justice Northern California District announced on Tuesday.

Xavier Robledo, 21, was convicted of selling "M30" pills that mimic oxycodone and are laced with fentanyl, federal officials said. Fentanyl can be deadly with even a mismeasurement of a microgram.

Robledo pleaded guilty on Feb. 8 to two counts of distributing fentanyl. Robledo admitted to selling the counterfeit pain pills in mid-April of 2020 to "individual 1," who overdosed but survived, prosecutors said. The M30 pills are light blue and imprinted with an "M" on one side and a "30" on the other.

Robledo also admitted that he knew that the pills contained fentanyl, according to the news release. Robledo admitted delivering "Individual 2" M30 pills that killed him in May 2020, knowing that they contained fentanyl. Federal officials said Robledo had first come in contact with Individual 2 when he was in rehab for drug dependence.

Judge Beth L. Freedman ordered Robledo to pay for Individual 2's funeral costs along with other restitution. After serving his 96-month sentence, he will be on three years of supervised release.