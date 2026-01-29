San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan running for California governor, entering crowded race

The Brief San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan on Thursday said he was officially launching his campaign for California governor, entering a crowded race for the state’s top office. The 43-year-old Democrat is positioning himself as a moderate, highlighting his public disagreements with Democratic Party leadership on issues such as crime and his approach to addressing homelessness. Sonoma State political science professor David McCuan said that Mahan's entry into the race has been speculated on for a while, and he noted that this will "shake up the Democratic coalition."



San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan on Thursday said he was officially launching his campaign for California governor, entering a crowded race for the state’s top office.

In a post on X, Mahan gave the credit for his run to his wife, Silvia.

"A couple weeks ago, I came home and my wife, Silvia, said something I almost couldn’t believe," he wrote. "She looked at me and she said, "I think our state needs you." Because she believed I could help our kids. Help San José. And help California.

And if you know anything about Silvia — when she talks, you listen. So I’m running for Governor of California — because we can do better. I know we can, because we’re proving it in San Jose."

The 43-year-old Democrat is positioning himself as a moderate, highlighting his public disagreements with Democratic Party leadership on issues such as crime and his approach to addressing homelessness.

Mahan has notably clashed with Gov. Gavin Newsom over how to handle retail crime, a topic that has gained increasing attention across the state. He has framed those disagreements as evidence of his willingness to challenge party orthodoxy.

The mayor also brings deep ties to Silicon Valley, a region that has played a significant role in shaping California’s economy and political influence.

Speaking to KTVU last weekend, Mahan touted his accomplishments, ranging from his attitude toward mandating help for the homeless and investing in technology.

"I've been willing to say things that others seem to be more cautious about," he said. "I believe when we build a basic dignified shelter, we ought to require that people use it. I think that when severe addiction is leading to repeat criminal behavior, we ought to require, we ought to mandate treatment."

He also said that he sees "the value of investing in technology and ensuring that our government is more efficient and more accountable, that we're getting rid of the waste and even in some cases fraud that takes place in government."

Mahan’s entry adds another contender to an already competitive field as candidates vie to succeed Newsom.

So far, the other candidates include: Democrats Xavier Becerra, Ian Calderon, Katie Porter, Tom Steyer, Eric Swalwell, Tony Thurmond, Antonio Villaraigosa, Betty Yee, and Republicans Chad Bianco and Steve Hilton.

What they're saying:

In an interview with KTVU on Thursday, Sonoma State political science professor David McCuan said that Mahan's entry into the race has been speculated on for a while, and he noted that this will "shake up the Democratic coalition," many candidates who are polling in the single digits.

McCuan said that Mahan is located in Silicon Valley, which will be a beneficial "pocketbook" for his campaign, but that he will likely be the target of other, more progressive Democratic candidates like Porter and Swalwell, who will highlight that Mahan supported Prop. 36, a tough-on-crime ballot measure where people convicted of certain drug and theft crimes can get increased prison terms.

The timing of Mahan's announcement is also noteworthy, McCuan said, which is just days before a Feb. 3 gubernatorial debate co-hosted by KTVU and Fox 11, and also less than two weeks before the Super Bowl, being hosted in Santa Clara, the next city over from San Jose.

What's next:

The primary election is in June, when the field will be whittled down to the top two vote getters, regardless of party affiliation. Those top two candidates will face off in the general election in November.