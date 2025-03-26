San Jose to pay $1.6M after K-9 bites man's neck for 1 minute

article

The Brief The city of San Jose will pay Anthony Paredes $1.6 million after a K-9 bit his neck for one minute. This is the 2nd-highest K-9 bite settlement in California history, according to Paredes' lawyer. Police sent the dog to attack Paredes after his girlfreind was accused of stealing tequila from Safeway in 2020.



The city of San Jose has agreed to pay $1.6 million to a man who was accused of helping his girlfriend steal tequila and was then attacked by a police K-9 for one minute – the second highest K-9 award in the state of California.

The city council on Tuesday agreed to the amount, which will be paid to Anthony Paredes, whose windpipe was shredded and whose thyroid cartilage was fractured during the 60-second dog bite, according to his attorney, Izaak Schwaiger.

Schwaiger said only one other K-9 case in California yielded a higher amount – $2 million -- and in that case, the victim died.

"This is the largest non-fatal excessive force K-9 case in state history," Schwaiger told KTVU on Wednesday. "I hope it's enough to force San Jose to make serious reforms."

The third-highest K-9 settlement of $1.35-million was paid to Jason Anglero-Wyrick in 2023 after a Sonoma County sheriff's dog tore a chunk of his calf, and the fourth-highest award of $1 million was paid in November 2024 to Tamilka Bates, whose scalp was ripped off by a Brentwood police dog.

The San Jose police department and the city attorney did not immediately respond for comment on the settlement.

Anthony Paredes and his baby girl. Photo: family

WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO: K-9 bites Anthony Paredes' neck for one minute

A KTVU investigation from 2018 to 2022 revealed that San Jose police deploy K-9s more than any law enforcement agency in the Bay Area – 167 bites over a five-year period.

In Paredes case, San Jose police sent a K-9 to bite Paredes, who had run away from a Safeway on Feb. 7, 2020, where his girlfriend was accused of stealing $350 of tequila, and jumped into a garbage can to hide.

SJPD deployed their German shepherd, Tex, to apprehend him.

Body-worn camera footage obtained by KTVU shows the fateful encounter in graphic detail, blood covering Paredes’ face as the dog thrashed its head side-to-side.

Sixty seconds after the K-9 first bit Paredes’ neck, Tex finally released.

The police dog handler, Officer Michael Jeffrey, was eventually kicked off the K-9 unit, according to federal lawsuit documents.

It was also revealed during this case that Tex had failed to respond to verbal commands at least 22 times in the past, despite the fact that Jeffrey swore in his court declaration that the K-9 had "never failed to release a bite in the field."