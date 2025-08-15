San Jose police arrest 3 men for recent homicides

article

San Jose police on Friday announced the arrests of three men for recent homicides, where their victims were shot, stabbed and beaten to death.

All the cases appear to be unrelated.

Kevin Le, shooting death

Kevin Le, 25, of San Jose. Photo: SJPD

In one of the cases, San Jose police said they arrested the fifth suspect in an April 1 homicide in the 90 block of Sunset Court, where one man had been shot to death.

Detectives had previously identified Lawrence Eti, Rodolfo Lopez Pinon, Irma Ordonez, Michael Tran, and Kevin Le in connection with that death. All had been arrested, except for 25-year-old Le.

But detectives got a tip that Le was in Colorado, and they were able to arrest Le on Aug. 11. Police said he would be extradited to San Jose and booked on a murder charge.

Police did not say what evidence they had or reveal a motive for the shooting death.

Marino Diaz, stabbing death

Marino Diaz, 45, of San Jose. Photo: SJPD

In another case, San Jose police arrested 45-year-old Marino Diaz of San Jose stemming from a parking lot homicide on Aug. 4 in the 2200 block of Story Road, where one man had been stabbed to death. Police also did not release a motive for the death or what evidence led them to Diaz.

Jerry Cao, beating death

Jerry Cao, 42, of San Jose Photo: SJPD

And in the remaining case, San Jose police said they arrested Jerry Cao, 42, of San Jose, following an Aug. 10 homicide in the 100 block of Danze Drive, where a man died of injuries related to a physical assault. The motive of this beating death is still under investigation.

So far this year, there have been 18 homicides in San Jose.