San Jose police arrest man on pimping charges after uncovering brothel

San Jose police arrested a 53-year-old man on suspicion of human trafficking and operating a brothel.

Officers received a tip in November 2023 of suspicious activity possibly linked to human trafficking at a residence in the 200 block of North 16th Street.

The police department's Human Trafficking Task Force began an investigation into the allegation and identified Zhiqiang Liu as the primary suspect responsible for running a commercial brothel, authorities said.

Detectives secured a search warrant for the residence and an arrest warrant for Liu.

On April 19, investigators arrested Liu at the residence. They also discovered evidence indicating the operation of a commercial brothel.

Two women, survivors of human trafficking, were found at the home and provided resources.

Liu was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges of pimping and pandering.