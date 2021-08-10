San Jose police arrest suspect accused of breaking into a home, sexually assaulting child

article

San Jose police announced the arrest of in a brazen child sex assault during which an 8-year-old girl was attacked in her home last week.

Police said last Friday morning around 7:30 a.m., investigators were called to a home in the 100 block of Damsen Drive, near the Regional Medical Center of San Jose, on a report that a man entered a home and sexually assaulted a child.

Investigators said the child was playing inside when she was grabbed by a stranger, who then locked her in a room and raped her.

"When he stopped and let her go, she ran to a family member," the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said. The family member then chased the suspect out of the home.

Once officers arrived on scene, they fanned out in the neighborhood looking for the man.

About an hour and a half later, shortly after 9.m., a patrol officer located a man, who matched the description of the suspect, walking in the area.

"This nightmare of a crime has shaken all of us," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. "The alert police officer who saw and arrested this predator just hours later, and before anyone else was hurt, is a credit to the badge and our community."

The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Dupree Hornsby. The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said Hornsby's last known address was in Stockton.

He was booked at Santa Clara County Main jail and has been charged with rape and other counts of felony sex crimes against a child under the age of 10. Hornsby was set to be arraigned on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at the Hall of Justice in San Jose.

Police asked anyone with information about the case to contact the San Jose Police Department’s Sexual Assaults Investigation Unit at 408-277-4102.