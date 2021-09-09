San Jose police and community find missing child

article

A missing child from San Jose has been found.

San Jose police asked for the public's help in locating the local runaway on Thursday morning.

SJPD reported she was last seen on her bike leaving her residence on Hervey Lane on Wednesday night. They emphasized the search was not an abduction incident, as she stated she was running away.

The Governor's Office of Emergency Services provided a tracking canine to locate this missing juvenile.

In a statement on Twitter, SJPD said "We are happy to report she has been located. Not too far from home, thank you all for the help. An alert citizen spotted her via the alert system, thank you!"