San Jose police officer's truck shot, prompting Highway 101 closure

An off-duty San Jose police officer's personal vehicle was struck by gunfire on northbound U.S. Highway 101 on Tuesday afternoon but the officer was not injured, police said.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The personal truck of a San Jose police officer was struck by gunfire, prompting the California Highway Patrol is shutting down part of Highway 101 near the interchange with Highway 85.

The officer said at least one bullet hit his truck, San Jose police said. The officer was not injured in the shooting. 

San Jose police say they are investigating the incident along with the CHP office based in Gilroy. 

This story is developing. KTVU will update this story as more information is made available. 