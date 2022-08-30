San Jose police officer's truck shot, prompting Highway 101 closure

The personal truck of a San Jose police officer was struck by gunfire, prompting the California Highway Patrol is shutting down part of Highway 101 near the interchange with Highway 85.

The officer said at least one bullet hit his truck, San Jose police said. The officer was not injured in the shooting.

San Jose police say they are investigating the incident along with the CHP office based in Gilroy.

