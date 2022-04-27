San Jose police ID baby kidnap suspects

San Jose police on Wednesday identified the suspects who they say kidnapped a 3-month-old baby from an apartment as his grandmother unloaded groceries.

Police also released the booking photos of Jose Roman Portillo, 28, Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez, 43, and Baldomeo Sandoval, 37, who were all in custody on Wednesday. The baby was found Tuesday and reunited with his family.

Their charges include kidnapping, child abduction and home invasion.

None of the trio wanted to speak publicly,

According to the Sheriff's Office, the "Public Defender's Office has denied media interviews for their clients."

Ramirez had taken baby Brandon Cuellar and his grandmother to run errands before the abduction, San Jose police said in a statement.

She was detained because police claim she kept changing her version of events after the baby was taken from his apartment by a man seen in surveillance footage with a baby car seat. That man is believed to have been Portillo.

In addition, a DMV search shows that a 2011 Nissan Quest that the California Highway Patrol had identified as a possible suspect getaway van was registered to Ramirez.

Police also named Sandoval as a suspect who was arrested, but they did not state why.

After a 20-hour intensive search, Brandon was discovered on Tuesday morning about five miles from where he was taken on N. Jackson Avenue and Mather Drive, across the street from Valley Medical Center.

Police ended up arresting Portillo after they found the baby "healthy and unharmed" in his house. The connection between Portillo and the baby has not yet been spelled out.

Police have said that at least one of the suspects has a relationship with Brandon's family, but have not made public that connection.

The baby was taken to local hospital and reunited with his family Tuesday afternoon.

No motive has also been publicly released for why any of the three would take the baby.

Police have said that the baby's father is incarcerated and the mother cooperated with helping to find her son.

Video showed a man walk up to the grandmother's apartment in the 1000 block of Elm Street with a baby carrier, and take Brandon out of the home into a waiting vehicle, as Grandma was unloading groceries.

Anyone with information about this case or similar incidents involving this suspect are urged to contact Detective Van Brande #4542 of the Robbery Unit with any information about this incident at (408) 277-4166.

