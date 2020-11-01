San Jose police investigating deadly shooting

San Jose police are investigating the city's first homicide in November and 37th of the year, after a man with at least one gunshot wound was declared dead at the scene early Sunday.

Officers responded about 12:15 a.m. to the 400 block of North 13th Street, where they found the victim, who was declared dead by paramedics.

The man's identity will be released after it is confirmed by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office and next of kin are notified.

Police say investigators are working to determine the motive and circumstances of the shooting and have not identified any suspects yet.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the homicide unit at (408) 277-5283. Information can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers hotline at (408) 947-7867.