San Jose police arrest suspect in early morning hit-and-run that killed one person

A driver suspected of rear-ending a pickup truck and killing its driver in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday in South San Jose was later arrested by police.

The collision was reported shortly after 1 a.m. on Monterey Road near Live Oak Avenue, according to a release from San Jose police.

A 2016 Hyundai Sonata driven by the suspect was headed southbound on Monterey Road at a high rate of speed and hit a 1998 Chevrolet truck that was also southbound, police said.

After the crash, police said the driver of the Hyundai abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. The man driving the pickup died at the scene. His name has not been released.

An investigation led to the suspect's location at a home in the 1800 block of Senter Road, where he was arrested about 7 a.m.

Police said he would be booked into Santa Clara County jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, felony driving under the influence, and fleeing the scene of an accident. His name, age and city of residence were not released by police.

The crash is San Jose's eighth fatal traffic collision this year.

Anyone with information on the collision is urged to contact Detective Obrien #3527 of the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4654.