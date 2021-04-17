San Jose police investigating early morning shooting that injured 1
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police in San Jose responded on Saturday morning to a shooting incident that left one person injured.
The victim was located in the area of Cottle Road and state Highway 85, according to the San Jose Police Department.
The victim suffered injuries that were not considered life threatening, police said.
The shooting was first reported at 12:35 a.m.
No other information about the shooting was immediately available.