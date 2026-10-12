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San Jose police kill suspect they say 'brandished a firearm'

By
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose Police Department
Published October 12, 2026 10:35 AM PDT
Published October 12, 2026 10:35 AM PDT

The Brief

    • The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.
    • The suspect died at the scene, police said.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police on Monday said they shot and killed a suspect who "brandished a firearm" at officers.

San Jose police shooting

What we know:

In turn, police said they shot the suspect back in the 3000 block of Locke Drive just before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said the suspect was declared dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

No other details were immediately available. 

The Source: Information for this story comes from San Jose police. 

San Jose Police Department