San Jose police kill suspect they say 'brandished a firearm'

The Brief The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. The suspect died at the scene, police said.



San Jose police on Monday said they shot and killed a suspect who "brandished a firearm" at officers.

San Jose police shooting

What we know:

In turn, police said they shot the suspect back in the 3000 block of Locke Drive just before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said the suspect was declared dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

No other details were immediately available.