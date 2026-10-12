San Jose police kill suspect they say 'brandished a firearm'
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police on Monday said they shot and killed a suspect who "brandished a firearm" at officers.
San Jose police shooting
What we know:
In turn, police said they shot the suspect back in the 3000 block of Locke Drive just before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Police said the suspect was declared dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
No other details were immediately available.
The Source: Information for this story comes from San Jose police.