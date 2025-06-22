San Jose police officer arrested, held without bail

An officer with the San Jose Police Department was arrested and is being held without bail in the Santa Clara County Jail.

Officer Timothy Faye was taken into custody on Wednesday in a case relating to "family violence," according to county case records.

Dig deeper:

According to the East Bay Times, Faye was arrested in a Morgan Hill home after allegedly "drunkenly firing his gun." The newspaper also reported the officer was arrested shortly before in Monterey County on suspicion of willful cruelty to a child.

What they're saying:

The San Jose Police Department confirmed an officer of theirs was arrested.

"We take these matters seriously and are fully cooperating with the investigating agency," the department said.

Faye has been placed on administrative leave. Officials said they are limited in the information they can share about personnel matters and administrative investigations.

"The trust of our community is of utmost importance, and we remain dedicated to accountability, transparency, and integrity."

Local perspective:

Faye was one of two officers behind the fatal police shooting of a man at a San Jose power plant in 2018.

A man armed with an ax at the Metcalf Energy Center was gunned down by police. In his possession, the man also had another ax, six throwing knives, and pepper spray.

The man, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, yelled "shoot me" and "kill me" to the officers and ignored orders to drop his weapon.

What's next:

Faye has a court appearance scheduled on Wednesday. No attorney was listed for him in case records.