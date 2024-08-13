San Jose police officer charged by DA for lewd acts, sexual assault of child

article

KTVU has learned a San Jose police officer has been charged by the San Benito County District Attorney's Office with lewd acts with a child and sexual assault.

We've also learned Officer Joseph Parraz, 35, has had his California law-enforcement certificate suspended for now, by the California Commission on POST (Peace Officer Standards and Training).

So far there has been no comment from the officer's criminal defense attorney or from the San Jose Police Officer's Association about the charges against the officer.

The criminal charges were filed in June. The temporary suspension of the officer's certificate was effective August 2.

KTVU has reached out to the San Jose Police Department for comment, but has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story. We will add the latest details as we learn more about this story.

KTVU's Henry Lee contributed to this story.