San Jose police officer exchanged meth pipe for information: report

A San Jose police officer is on administrative leave after he allegedly traded a meth pipe to a woman in exchange for information, according to news reports.

According to the Mercury News, the alleged incident happened late last year and the unidentified officer has been on leave since December.

San Jose Police Department Sgt. Christian Camarillo told KTVU on Thursday that the incident is a personnel matter and he could not go into the specifics of the case, but it has been under investigation.

This incident comes as the police department investigates several other instances of criminal behavior among officers, which includes sexual misconduct, a deadly fentanyl overdose and alcohol abuse.

Last week, San Jose police Chief Anthony Mata said a news conference that an officer was on leave for drinking alcohol on the job last month during the search for a 3-month-old baby who had been kidnaped. The child was found unharmed the following day.

Mata also said another officer was under investigation for allegations of sexual misconduct.

Then, last month, it turned out that San Jose rookie officer DeJon Packer died of substance abuse of fentanyl toxicity, the Santa Clara County medical examiner told KTVU.

Packer, 24, a former running back with San Jose State University's football team, was found dead at his home in Milpitas on March 13.

At a news conference last week, Mata said that he was "disappointed" with the criminal behavior of those in his department and it won't be tolerated.

"I reiterate - when an officer violates the public’s trust, they will be held accountable," Mata said. "When an officer is convicted of criminal conduct, I will personally walk them out the door."

