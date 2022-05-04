San Jose police race to 2 shootings minutes apart; homicide in Berkeley

San Jose police raced to two shootings within minutes of each other where a total of three people were hurt and in the East Bay, Berkeley police began investigating the second homicide of the year.

In San Jose, the report of the first shooting came in at 11:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of Williamsburg Drive, where officers found two men who had been shot but who are expected to survive their injuries.

MORE: San Jose police chief 'disappointed' with criminal behavior of officers

The second call arrived at 11:35 p.m. Officers responded to the 100 block of Gramercy Place found one man who is also expected to survive his gunshot wounds.

Police said they are investigating motives and are working to identify suspects. At this point, they do not believe the shootings were related.

In Berkeley, about 45 miles away, Berkeleyside reported a person was killed about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on Channing Way near San Pablo Avenue. Police said they initially started investigating it as a suicide but quickly determined it was a homicide.

There was no suspect description immediately provided and no word of an arrest.