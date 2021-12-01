San Jose police report the 30th homicide of the year following afternoon shooting

article

San Jose police have reported the city's latest homicide after a man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at 1:47 p.m. in the 3300 block of Holly Drive. Police did not provide information on any arrests and did not say if any suspect information was available. The motive of the shooting is unknown.

At first it was reported that the victim suffered life-threatening injury. Shortly after 8 p.m., police said the incident was updated to a homicide, the city's 30th of 2021.

Police said they will have a press release Thursday morning with the latest details.





