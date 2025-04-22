San Jose Police: Thieves are using new devices to steal cars, then commit more crime

The Brief Advanced technology is making it easier for thieves to steal cars. Stolen cars are being used to commit more serious and violent crimes. From January to March of this year, 1,381 vehicles were stolen in San Jose.



San Jose police are warning people about a disturbing trend involving car theft. Police say criminals are using advanced technology to steal cars and then commit other serious crimes like ramming cars into businesses.

"We noticed that the vehicles were being stolen, but they’re not being stolen just for joyriding. They’re being stolen for other serious crimes," said Brandon Sanchez, with the San Jose Police Dept.

Burglaries, robberies, sideshows and other violent crimes are being committed in stolen cars in San Jose. Police held a news conference on Tuesday to make the public more aware and to help lower their chances of becoming a victim.

"You can use some old school vehicle clubs for your vehicle. You can employ some surveillance cameras out in front of your house. Kill switches are very important and things I think that are going to be the most impactful, along with tracking devices and even car alarms," said Sanchez.

Police say car thieves are using new devices to unlock keyless cars, bypassing ignition systems to easily access a vehicle. They also advised people not to confront a car thief because they may be armed and dangerous.

"People will wake up in the morning and try to start the car. Even the lights will come on, and the car will not start," said Kfir Cohen, owner of Real Time Locksmith.

Cohen says technology has made it much easier to steal newer model vehicles. He says thieves will even attempt to reprogram a keyless car system without the owner's knowledge.

"It’s easy. They don’t need to have the skill to make the key and turn the ignition or program it. So, they just need a certain scan tool or some plugin device, get in, have a fob and program it. That’s pretty much what they’re doing today," said Cohen.

San Jose Police Dept. data shows that from January to March of this year, 1,381 vehicles have been stolen in San Jose.

"If they see security or something, then they go to the next one. They’re looking for an easy job. That’s what they do. They want to do it quickly," said Cohen.

San Jose Police also said if you see a car theft in progress, don’t approach but try to get the license plate number of any other car involved and try to remember some personal details about the thief to report to police.

The Source: San Jose Police Dept., Real Time Locksmith