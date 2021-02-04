San Jose police seek driver of hit-and-run that killed cyclist

San Jose police are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a cyclist over the weekend.

Officers released surveillance video on Wednesday that shows a truck heading the wrong way on S. 1st Street.

That's when the driver hit the cyclist near reed street at 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

The item seen sliding across the road was a suitcase that the 36-year-old cyclist was carrying.

Police describe the truck as a black 2016 or 2017 Chevy Silverado, likely with front end damage.