San Jose police seek information in two recent homicides

article

San Jose police are asking for the public's help in solving the city's latest homicides.

Authorities said both homicides happened Friday; one in the early morning and the other in broad daylight.

Officials said they received a report of a shooting around 7:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of Dougherty Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second killing occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the 600 block of River Oaks Parkway.

At that crime scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died, authorities said.

Police have not identified a suspect or motive in either of the unrelated incidents.

The names of both victims are being withheld as officials confirm their identities and notify next of kin.

Anyone with information should contact the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at (408)-277-5283.