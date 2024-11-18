San Jose police shoot suspect they say threatened officers with knife

San Jose police shot a suspect they say threatened officers with a knife.

Police wrote on social media that the suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Officers were called out on Sunday about 7:45 p.m. to the area near S. First and Sutter streets to help out with a "family disturbance involving a weapon."

Police wrote on X that the "suspect threatened officers with a knife, prompting one officer to discharge their firearm, striking the suspect."

The suspect then holed up inside the residence but was eventually taken into custody – in this case, at the hospital.

No further details were immediately released.