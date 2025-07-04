San Jose scrambles to offer 1st July 4 drone show after canceling fireworks

The city of San Jose announced it was able to secure a drone light show for the July 4 celebration at Lake Cunningham Park.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said on Wednesday that he had to cancel the fireworks show that had been planned because the pyrotechnics that were supposed to be used for that show were destroyed in the massive warehouse fireworks explosion this week in Yolo County.

Mahan said he was scrambling to find alternatives and, at the last minute, was able to offer a drone show, which will begin at 9 p.m. on Friday. The family-friendly event will also feature live music, food vendors and activities during the day.

This will mark the first drone show for San Jose.

San Jose, like many other cities in California, bought fireworks from Devastating Pyrotechnics, based in San Francisco.

On Monday, the company's fireworks storage facility exploded in Esparto in Yolo County near Sacramento. Seven people are still unaccounted for from that incident; firefighters haven't been able to enter the premises at this point. One mother fears three of her sons were inside the warehouse at the time.