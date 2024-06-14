San Jose Sharks donate $56k to help save local food bank

The San Jose Sharks are taking a bite out of hunger. On Friday, the Sharks Foundation announced a five-figure donation to save a Second Harvest of Silicon Valley food bank from closure.

Last week, Second Harvest announced that its largest warehouse would be closing. Second Harvest is one of the largest food banks in the area, and it serves around half a million people every single month.

The pandemic and the resulting impacts of inflation left many people without enough money to cover their grocery bill. More and more people find themselves turning to food banks to acquire groceries for their families, stretching the services even more.

When the Shark Foundation heard about the possible closure, leadership decided to donate $56,000 to Second Harvest. This donation will support around 92,000 meals through Second Harvest.

The donation may not be enough to save the warehouse, but it will certainly help, the Sharks Foundation told KTVU.