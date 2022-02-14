San Jose shops etching catalytic converters to deter thieves

Several auto-repair shops are offering to inscribe catalytic converters in hopes of thwarting thieves under a new, free program dubbed "Etch and Protect" that was unveiled Monday by San Jose police.

At Stevens Creek Toyota in San Jose, a mechanic showed KTVU how a Prius' catalytic converter is a sitting duck for thieves.

"Just cut right here," said the mechanic, who minutes later inscribed the license plate number - and a San Jose police star - on the catalytic converter.

Service manager Kevin Stapp says this will make it easier to return if it's stolen and would spare the owner from replacement costs.

"We are seeing invoices with the majority of vehicles ranging anywhere from ($1,500) to $3,000," Stapp said.

The police department and the San Jose Police Foundation are working together with local businesses to etch cars.

"We really wanted to work with the San Jose Police Department and just help reduce this high risk payout that people are going through," Stapp said.

San Jose police Sgt. Christian Camarillo had this caveat: "This does not guarantee that you will not be a victim of this type of theft, right? We do hope that it deters."

The thieves, meanwhile, are hoping to get rich. Catalytic converters, which control exhaust emissions, contain palladium and rhodium, metals that are now more valuable than gold.

Camarillo says the program is being offered at two other locations, Capitol Honda at 745 Capitol Expressway and SpeeDee-Midas at 1825 E. Capitol Expressway.

"Completely free. Any member of the community wants to go in there and get their converter etched, they will do it for you," Camarillo said.

The program was set up in honor of The Nguyen, who was shot and killed last year in east San Jose. Police say he interrupted thieves trying to steal the catalytic converter from his wife's Prius. He died in the arms of his wife and daughter.

Edith Moreno Comparan, 23, was arrested and charged with murder. Several other suspects have been charged with lesser crimes in connection with the case.

"Mr. Nguyen is gone, but we want this program to live in memory of him,' Camarillo said.