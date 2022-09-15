San Jose stabbing suspect arrested after barricading himself in apartment

article

A teenager wanted for an alleged stabbing was arrested after barricading himself in a San Jose apartment on Thursday.

The suspect, who was described as a teen by family members, was loaded into an ambulance midday.

The standoff with San Jose police happened on Pamela Avenue. The suspect's father watched outside as police used a drone to see the teen inside the home.

Police have not released details about who was stabbed or when the attack took place.

This is a developing story.