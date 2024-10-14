Nevada university volleyball team forfeits upcoming game against San Jose State

Volleyball players at a Nevada university have decided to forfeit an upcoming match against San Jose State University's volleyball team.

The University of Nevada, Reno was scheduled to play San Jose State on Oct. 26. In a statement, the university said the majority of players sent a statement to the college with their intent to forfeit the game.

"The players’ decision and statement were made independently, and without consultation with the university or the athletic department. The players’ decision also does not represent the position of the university," Scott Walquist, director of communications at the University of Nevada, Reno, told KTVU.

Reno's forfeiture is one of several in recent weeks, coming on the heels of forfeitures by Southern Utah University and Boise State University.

The university did not give a reason for the forfeit.

"I can confirm that SJSU has been informed of Nevada's intent to forfeit. We continue to be disappointed that our SJSU student athletes, who are in full compliance with NCAA and Mountain West rules and regulations, are being denied opportunities to compete," Michelle Smith McDonald, senior director of media relations at San Jose State, told KTVU.

Upon Boise State's forfeit in September, Idaho's governor signed an executive order banning the university from competing against transgender athletes.

"We need to ensure player safety for all of our female athletes and continue the fight for fairness," the governor said on Twitter.

Earlier in the month, San Jose State's volleyball team was undefeated – which raised some eyebrows, according to Dan Zaksheske, a sports reporter for OutKick.com. A teammate reported redshirt junior Blaire Fleming is transgender, KTVU reported on Oct. 2.

Fleming’s fellow teammate and team captain, Brooke Slusser, joined a lawsuit filed earlier this year against the NCAA over its Title IX inclusion of transgender athletes in college sports.

Gabrielle Antolovich, board president of the Billy DeFrank LGBTQ+ Community Center, told KTVU that previous forfeitures were an attack on equal rights.

"Title IX is a protection of women. And trans women are part of that protection," said Antolovich.

While the "majority" of Reno volleyball players sent a forfeiture statement to the university, Walquist said the campus will move forward with the Oct. 26 game and players can choose not to participate. He said players would not be subject to disciplinary action for their decision not to participate.

Smith reiterated San Jose State's commitment to its student athletes and equal opportunity.

"We remain committed to supporting all of our student athletes—including their mental health and physical safety, both on and off the court—during this challenging time. We continue to work to ensure their ability to participate in an inclusive, fair, and respectful environment." Smith McDonald said.