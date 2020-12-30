Expand / Collapse search

San Jose teen artist gets shoutout from actress Viola Davis

By KTVU staff
Published 
San Jose
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose teen paints Viola Davis

Tyler Gordon paints portrait of Viola Davis.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Bay Area's teenage Rembrandt has just won over a new fan with his artwork.

Fourteen-year-old Tyler Gordon became famous, for painting portraits of notable figures, including Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and basketball star LeBron James.

Tyler has now created a portrait of Emmy award-winning actress Viola Davis. 

She was so touched, she tweeted a time-lapse of him painting the portrait.

She wrote: "Beyond flattered!! Beyond inspired !! You are a gift."