San Jose teen artist gets shoutout from actress Viola Davis
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Bay Area's teenage Rembrandt has just won over a new fan with his artwork.
Fourteen-year-old Tyler Gordon became famous, for painting portraits of notable figures, including Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and basketball star LeBron James.
Tyler has now created a portrait of Emmy award-winning actress Viola Davis.
She was so touched, she tweeted a time-lapse of him painting the portrait.
She wrote: "Beyond flattered!! Beyond inspired !! You are a gift."
- Bay Area teen gets surprise phone call from Kamala Harris after portrait goes viral
- Bay Area artist paints picture of LeBron James for Time magazine
