San Jose tenants hear blasts, run to save each other from apartment fire

San Jose investigators are trying to determine what set off an explosion and fire at an apartment building that left seven adults and seven children homeless.

Flames and smoke were first reported at about 9 p.m. Monday, from the building on Via Monte Drive near the Almaden Expressway.



Tenants heard the blasts and ran to save each other.

San Jose firefighters said that people reported hearing explosions, saw flames, and then began knocking on their neighbors' doors to get people outside.



The fire destroyed four apartments, three of which were occupied.



One tenant is in a wheelchair but everyone made it out safely.



The proximity of buildings and narrow alleyways made it difficult for crews to put out the fire.

Not too far away, a 2-alarm fire broke out about 3 a.m. at a home on Wabash and Forest near Lincoln High School. Firefighters had that fire knocked down shortly afterward.

