San Jose trio arrested for gang-related stabbing, 20 years later

San Jose police announced on Monday the arrest of three men in connection with a gang-related stabbing in East San Jose on Halloween in 2001.

Police said that on the evening of Oct. 31 that year, 22-year-old Nhin Phi Ha was found fatally stabbed in front of an apartment on Avalani Avenue near Luby Drive, east of King Road. A friend of Ha’s was also stabbed multiple times but survived his injuries.

The two suspects fled in an SUV being driven by a third suspect, police said.

Over the course of the past 20 years the case had been worked by several detectives, and leads were developed, but they did not lead to any arrests, police said.

But this August, the case was assigned to a San José Police Department and District Attorney's Office Cold Case team.

Police said the team "connected the dots", re-interviewed several witnesses, and were able to solve the case. They did not provide any more details as to how these dots were connected.

Last week, police found all three suspects, identified as Francis Dagayray, 45, Eutropio Dagayray, 47, and Gilbert Meriales, 45, and booked them into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and gang enhancements.

Police did not detail their relationship, if any, to the victim and also did not explain a motive.

Efforts to reach the suspects were not immediately successful.