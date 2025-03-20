San Jose warehouse fire near SAP Center

An empty warehouse erupted in flames early Thursday morning near the SAP Center in San Jose.

Firefighters were called out to the fire near Barack Obama Boulevard and St. John Street at about 3:30 a.m.

It took crews a couple of hours to put out the fire, and Battalion Chief Robert Herrera said this part of San Jose has seen a number of similar fires.

"We've been kinda watching this area," he said. "There have been two to three fires in the area, and these buildings were slated for demolition and are empty."



No one was injured and firefighters are investigating the cause.

