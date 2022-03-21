San Jose woman arrested after confessing to killing mother, cops say

article

A 27-year-old San Jose woman was arrested Sunday after she confessed to killing her mother, authorities said.

At around 12:24 p.m. officers responded to the 4800 block of Springdale Drive for a welfare check after a caller reported that she had killed her mother, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a woman at the home suffering from at least one stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, identified as Cheryl Ann Yee, was still at the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.