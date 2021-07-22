San Jose woman arrested for allegedly hitting a man with her car

A woman in east San Jose was arrested for running over a man with her car Thursday morning, police said.

The collision occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday on Covewood Court in the city's Evergreen neighborhood.

The woman may have hit the man intentionally due to a domestic dispute, investigators said. Authorities were told the man is her boyfriend.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Carla Collins, manager of Santa Clara County's Office of Gender-Based Violence Prevention said, "Women are predominantly the victims of gender-based violence. But, there are men who are victims."

In those cases, "We do have women who are the dominant aggressor in relationships, and I think this is the reality of living in a patriarchal society," Collins said.

Thomas Plante, a psychology professor at Santa Clara University said, "This incident is maybe just another reminder that there's a lot of frustration and stress out there."

Plante said generally speaking, men can react violently under stress, while women usually internalize their feelings. But he says no one is immune to aggression when they're frustrated.

Advertisement

"Men are vulnerable to that, women are vulnerable to that. We've been seeing that a lot lately, you know, during the pandemic, during these crazy times," Plante said.