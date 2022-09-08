San Jose youth sports referee arrested following sexual assault

A youth sports referee has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl at Independence High School in San Jose earlier this year, police said Wednesday.

Darwin Tengco, 46, was taken into custody after a student at the school on Aug. 15 reported that a boys volleyball referee had sexually assaulted her after school back in April, according to San Jose police.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Tengco for alleged sexual assault of a minor under 18 years old and he surrendered to law enforcement last Thursday, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Camarillo at 4576@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 273-2959.