San Jose's next pedestrian mall will be social hub for the LGBTQ+ community

The Brief This is only the 2nd pedestrian mall opened in San Jose over the last 50 years. Post Street is located in downtown San Jose's Qmunity District San Jose Downtown Assoc. will fundraise to help redesign the area.



Pedestrian Mall welcomed to the Qmunity District

The city of San Jose held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newest pedestrian mall downtown. On Tuesday, the city council voted to close Post Street to vehicle traffic and designate the area as a social hub for the LGBTQ+ community.



This is the second time in 50 years that a street has been closed to traffic in San Jose to help business. Mayor Matt Mahan says the pandemic showed them that people and businesses want to be in these open spaces.

What we know:

As San Jose aims to become the entertainment capital of Silicon Valley, it’s adding another pedestrian mall to its attractions that caters to the LGBTQ+ community.

"I promise you this will be a delightful, exciting, vibrant, colorful, clean place that everybody will want to come to," said Nathan Svoboda, Project MORE Foundation President.



The area between Market and First on Post Street will offer shops, bars and restaurants that people can walk to. Because the street will now be closed to traffic, city leaders say businesses can invest and enhance the look of the street with new lighting and designs, like nearby San Pedro Square.

What they're saying:

"The era of San Jose being the less cool cousin to the south is over. We’ve now got sites like Qmunity on Post Street here, on San Pedro and South First, that are hip and vibrant, diverse and the best places to spend some time with friends," said Matt Mahan, San Jose Mayor.

"I think the LGBTQ community has been here for probably 30–40 years when I’ve been around. It’s so great that it not only stitches us together culturally and physically, but in all ways," said San Jose City Council Member District 3.



Dozens of people came out to celebrate the new pedestrian mall in the Q-munity District, enjoying entertainment and food. Dayna Moya-Gonzalez owns the women’s clothing store Velvet House and The Club on Post restaurant.



"We are Silicon Valley. This is San Jose. It’s a huge city. Like I said, I feel like there are a lot of places like this that feel like a missed opportunity, and it’s great that the city is looking into that and that they’re making changes," said Moya-Gonzalez.



With the support of the city, the San Jose Downtown Association and the LGBTQ+ community, Post Street is poised to become one of San Jose’s most vibrant scenes.



"Look at all the people here. We’re having fun, and there have been other events here that have happened that have brought us together and that’s so important right now," said Isabel Chavez, of San Jose.



Right now, there are temporary barriers in place that are used only on the weekends, and more permanent fixtures will be installed as the area is redesigned. Post Street will be officially closed to traffic starting March 11th.