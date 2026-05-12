San Leandro chief of police charged with hit-and-run

The Brief San Leandro's chief of police has been charged by the Alameda County D.A. with hit-and-run for a May 2025 crash. Chief Angela Averiett allegedly clipped a woman's car on an interstate freeway in an unmarked Jeep with police lights. The chief of police allegedly fled the scene after the crash and told CHP officers she had chest pains, but that they subsided.



San Leandro's chief of police has been charged by the Alameda County district attorney with hit-and-run for an incident from May 2025, KTVU has learned.

San Leandro Police Chief Angela Averiett

What we know:

Chief Angela Averiett allegedly clipped a woman's car while driving an unmarked Jeep with police lights on the eastbound Interstate 580 center median near I-680.

Averiett allegedly took off after the crash. She told California Highway Patrol officers from Dublin that she had chest pains that later subsided. The other woman involved in the crash was not hurt.

Charges against Averiett were filed on Tuesday.