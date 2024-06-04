San Leandro has new police chief

article

San Leandro has a new police chief.

In a statement Tuesday, City Manager Fran Robustelli announced that Angela Averiett was appointed to the job.

Averiett's hiring comes three months after Chief Abdul Pridgen left amid allegations of policy violations.

Averiett comes from the city of Los Gatos, where she was chief there. Before that, she worked at the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, Hayward Police Department, and BART Police Department.

"It is an honor to be gifted the chance to serve the dedicated women and men of the San Leandro Police Department and the rich, diverse group of San Leandrans," Averiett said in a statement. "Our profession faces many challenges, but we have a tremendous opportunity to set an example for progressive, transparent, accountable, and community-focused policing. I look forward to working closely with all of our internal and external stakeholders to make the San Leandro Police Department a pioneering model of contemporary policing for others to emulate."

Robustelli said Averiett will provide "immediate attention to pressing needs, such as transparency, investment into personnel, and continuing to implement police oversight for the department."

Averiett holds a bachelor’s degree in Leadership and Organizational Studies from St. Mary's College in Morago.

She also graduated from the Alameda County Leadership Academy and the Los Angeles Police Department Leadership Academy.

She currently serves on a number of community, civic, and professional organizations, including the California Association of Hostage Negotiators, Peace Officer Standards and Training AB392 Use of Force Guidelines Committee, NOBLE (National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives), and Women Leaders in Law Enforcement.