San Mateo County flood protection project set to begin later this month

article

Construction is set to begin this month on a project to prevent flooding at the Bayfront Canal and Atherton Channel, which drain into the communities of Redwood City, Menlo Park, Atherton and Woodside.

The project team will provide an update and answer questions Wednesday from 7-8 p.m. via Zoom.

For the past several decades, high tides have prevented the canal and channel from draining into San Francisco Bay, leading to flooding in surrounding communities.

To address the issue, the Bayfront Canal and Atherton Channel Flood Protection and Ecosystem Restoration Project involves creating an underground culvert to direct water flow into managed ponds. Construction is set to begin this month and continue through the end of the year.

The San Mateo County Flood and Sea Level Rise Resiliency District, also known as OneShoreline, currently leads the project, which began as a partnership between Redwood City, Menlo Park, Atherton and San Mateo County.

OneShoreline is a government agency that seeks to address flooding, sea level rise and coastal erosion in San Mateo County. The agency oversees several other projects in the region.

Wednesday's meeting can be accessed via Zoom (click here), and use passcode 417 155. Community members can also call into (669) 900-6833. The Zoom meeting ID is 839 3953 1888.

Spanish translation services are available.

Questions can be emailed to Projects@OneShoreline.org or telephoned into (650) 730-0207.

Advertisement

For more information on the Bayfront Canal and Atherton Channel Flood Protection and Ecosystem Restoration Project, click here.