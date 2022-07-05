San Mateo County Sheriff asking for public's help in locating missing teen who is possibly in SF

article

The San Mateo Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a teen who hasn't been seen since Monday morning in San Carlos.

Sabrina Klinke, 14, was last seen at her home in San Carlos on Monday at 10:30 a.m.

Authorities believe she is likely in San Francisco near the Ferry Building or the Westfield Shopping Center.

She is five feet four inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is possibly wearing a black jacket, black crop top shirt and burgundy pants.

If you see Sabrina, please call 911.







