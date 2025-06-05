San Mateo County Supervisors inch closer to removing sheriff following misconduct allegations

Two months after voters in San Mateo County granted the Board of Supervisors the authority to remove an elected sheriff, the board took its first step Thursday toward ousting Sheriff Christina Corpus.

In a unanimous 5–0 vote, the board issued a formal "notice of intent to remove" Corpus from office. The move follows a 400-page independent investigation released last year that accused the sheriff of misconduct and corruption, including fostering a culture of nepotism, toxicity and abuse. Corpus was also accused of engaging in an inappropriate relationship with her former chief of staff.

"They have a motive. They clearly want me out of office," said Corpus said after the vote. "I’ve done nothing wrong. I can’t wait to be heard in the appropriate arena."

Thursday’s vote triggers a "pre-removal conference," which must take place within five calendar days. A four-fifths vote by the board is required for removal, and any decision would be subject to appeal.

The meeting drew strong public reaction.

"Public safety is non-negotiable," said community organizer Jim Lawrence. "When that bond is broken, especially by someone entrusted with the critical role of sheriff, the damage is profound and far-reaching…I implore you, with the weight of the community behind me, to take all necessary and decisive action to restore that trust, transparency and accountability."

Corpus’ attorneys addressed the board as well, pushing back on the process and the findings of the investigation.

"The so-called facts that you have been presented with have not been tested, have not been cross-examined," said one attorney.

The board’s decision comes after San Mateo County voters approved a measure in March granting supervisors the authority to remove an elected sheriff.